Three killed in Pro-Turkish factions shelling in North of Aleppo

Shafaq News /Pro-Turkish factions on Saturday shell intensively the city of Tal Rifaat in northern countryside of Aleppo.

Local sources from the city said the shelling resulted in three dead including a child and a woman and 11 injuries.

Turkish drones are still flying over the Area. Sources added

Tal Rifaat is a city located about 35 km, north of Aleppo; thousands of displaced people from Afrin housed the city.

It is controlled by Kurdish-led Autonomous Administration; A Russian military base and Syrian forces sites are located in this area.