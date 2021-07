Shafaq News/ The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Saturday, that a Turkish soldier was killed in a missile attack in Aleppo.

The Observatory said in a statement, the Kurdish forces targeted a Turkish military vehicle with a guided missile on the Hazwan axis in the Aleppo countryside, which resulted in the killing of a soldier and the wounding of four others.

He added that the Kurdish forces bombed Turkish bases in different areas east of Aleppo.