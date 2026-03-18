Kataib Hezbollah sets conditions to pause US Embassy strikes

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Kataib Hezbollah set five conditions on Wednesday for a five-day halt in attacks on the US Embassy in Baghdad, vowing a rapid escalation if the demands are ignored.

In a statement, Abu Mujahid Al-Assaf, the group security official, outlined that the pause depends on Israel stopping displacement and bombing in southern Beirut, the US avoiding strikes on residential areas in Iraq, and CIA personnel remaining confined inside the embassy compound, except in the Kurdistan Region.

Warning of “direct and concentrated” retaliation if the conditions are breached, the group signaled that the pace of attacks will pick up after the five-day period ends.

The announcement comes amid a wave of rocket and drone strikes on the US Embassy since the start of the joint US-Israeli war on Iran last month. The Iraqi government condemned the attacks, describing them as a “terrorist attack” on Iraq’s sovereignty and interests, warning they could have serious consequences for the country’s security and international relations.