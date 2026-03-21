Iraqi Government not authorized for talks with armed factions on truce

Shafaq News- Baghdad

A senior Iraqi government source denied on Saturday that caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani had authorized any negotiations with armed factions regarding a potential truce.

Earlier, Kataib Hezbollah, the largest party within the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, outlined five conditions to suspend attacks on the US embassy in Baghdad for five days, including halting Israeli strikes and displacement in Beirut’s southern suburbs, US commitment to avoid targeting residential areas in Baghdad and other provinces, and restricting CIA personnel to within the embassy compound, excluding the Kurdistan Region.

Arab media outlets had reported that Iraq’s National Security Adviser Qassem al-Araji was leading talks with armed factions aimed at halting attacks on three locations, including the US embassy in Baghdad.

The source confirmed to Shafaq News that these claims about official approval for dialogue on a truce were “not true.”