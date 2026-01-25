Iran-aligned Iraqi faction urges fighters to prepare for ‘comprehensive war’

Shafaq News– Baghdad

Iraqi armed group Kataib Hezbollah on Sunday called on its fighters to prepare for what it described as a “comprehensive war” in support of Tehran against “Zionists [Israel] of the earth.”

In a statement, Secretary-General Abu Hussein Al-Hamidawi accused Israel of seeking to weaken or destroy Iran and dismantle “the region’s moral and ethical foundations,” urging factions within the Axis of Resistance —which includes Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Hamas in Gaza, Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces, Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah), and allied groups— to provide full support to Tehran.

Read more: Tehran vs. Baghdad: Iraq’s armed factions face a strategic recalculation

“You will taste various forms of deadly destruction, and you will have no remnants left in our region,” Al-Hamidawi asserted, calling on fighters to be ready for ground action if religious or political authorities issue a general mobilization call. He referenced potential operations, including suicide attacks, but provided no details on timing, locations, or specific plans.

Kataib Hezbollah, designated a terrorist organization by the United States in 2009, is one of Iraq’s most influential Iran-aligned factions and has repeatedly been accused by Washington of attacking US-led Coalition forces.

Read more: Iraq’s armed factions and the disarmament debate: Why unity masks deep divisions

Israeli media reported earlier that Israel expects possible US military action against Iran and is preparing for retaliation from Tehran, although President Donald Trump has not announced a final decision. Trump previously confirmed the movement of a “massive fleet” toward the region amid escalating warnings over Iran’s response to protests that erupted in December 2025. While tensions have eased recently, the Human Rights Activists News Agency has estimated more than 5,000 deaths and tens of thousands of arrests, figures that remain difficult to verify due to prolonged internet disruptions.

Iran has cautioned that any US strike, limited or extensive, would be treated as an “all-out war” and met with a full response. Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Mohammad Pakpour declared that Tehran has its “finger on the trigger.”

Read more: Escalation without Collapse: Washington’s options against Tehran