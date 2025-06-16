Iraqi PM ally: Kataib Hezbollah threats risk dragging Iraq into war

Shafaq News/ Threats by Kataib Hezbollah, an Iran-aligned armed group, against US assets risk destabilizing Iraq, a political figure close to Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani warned on Monday.

Aed al-Hilali told Shafaq News that the group’s recent rhetoric marks “a dangerous escalation” that could drag Iraq deeper into regional conflict, cautioning, “With mounting tension between the US and Iran’s axis, these threats go beyond warnings—they risk reigniting instability and turning Iraq into a battleground.”

He emphasized that Iraq, while working to assert its sovereignty and rebuild diplomatic credibility, now faces heightened risks to its security, economy, and foreign relations.

Addressing Kataib Hezbollah’s demand to shut down the US Embassy in Baghdad, al-Hilali described it as a move with “serious political and security consequences,” potentially signaling a shift toward targeting American interests. “Even with heavy fortifications, the tone and timing of these statements suggest the embassy could become a target if conflict escalates.”

Al-Hilali urged de-escalation, arguing that such rhetoric weakens state authority and threatens national sovereignty. “Iraq must prioritize its own stability and avoid becoming a pawn in regional power struggles,” he concluded.