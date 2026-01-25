Israel says US forces nearing readiness for Iran strike

Shafaq News– Middle East

Israel expects the United States to eventually strike Iran and is preparing for a possible Iranian retaliation, although President Donald Trump has not yet made a final decision, Israeli media reported on Sunday.

Channel 12 clarified that US forces need several more days to complete deployments, with Washington’s military buildup in the Middle East reaching its largest scale in about eight months. The reinforcements include the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, guided-missile destroyers and cruisers, fighter squadrons, and expanded air and missile defense systems.

Trump earlier confirmed that a “massive fleet” was moving toward Iran after repeated warnings over Tehran's alleged crackdown on the protests that began in December 2025. While tensions have eased in recent days, the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) earlier estimated nearly 4,000 deaths and tens of thousands of arrests, figures that remain difficult to verify amid prolonged internet disruptions.

Israel’s Home Front Command, a branch of the military that monitors regional escalations, has not issued new public instructions, saying any changes would be announced if the "threat environment" shifts.

Iran, meanwhile, warned that any US strike, whether limited or broad, would be treated as an “all-out war” and met with a full response. Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Mohammad Pakpour said Tehran has its “finger on the trigger.”

