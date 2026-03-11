Iraq exports over 11 million tons of petroleum products in 2025

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq exported more than 11.4 million tons of petroleum products in 2025, according to the State Organization for Marketing of Oil (SOMO).

The figures showed that Iraq exported a total of 11,414,718 tons of refined petroleum products during the year, including 46,253 tons of jet fuel, 1,122,519 tons of naphtha, and 10,245,946 tons of fuel oil.

Despite being the second-largest crude oil exporter in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Iraq both imports and exports some refined petroleum products due to limited and aging refinery capacity. Many of Iraq’s major refineries date back decades. The Baiji refinery, with a capacity of 300,000 barrels per day, was largely destroyed during the war against ISIS, while the Dora refinery in Baghdad, with a capacity of 140,000 barrels per day, was built in the 1960s.