New US weapons debut in combat during strikes on Iran

Shafaq News- Washington

The United States has introduced several advanced weapons systems for the first time during its military campaign against Iran, which began on February 28, with more than 20 systems reportedly used in recent operations.

Reports from the US Department of War indicate that the arsenal includes systems undergoing their first real-world combat use. Among them is the Precision Strike Missile (PrSM), a ground-to-ground ballistic missile launched from HIMARS platforms with a range of 400 to 500 kilometers, exceeding the roughly 300-kilometer reach of ATACMS. Designed for high-precision strikes, the missile carries a 90–200 kilogram warhead and reaches speeds of about 6,000 kilometers per hour.

US forces also deployed LUCAS low-cost attack drones in combat for the first time. Each unit costs about $35,000, travels up to 800 kilometers, and remains airborne for around six hours before striking. The drones targeted Iranian military infrastructure, including radar installations and ballistic missile launch platforms.

For air defense, meanwhile, US units used Coyote interceptor drones to counter incoming unmanned aircraft instead of relying on the more expensive Patriot missile system. Updated versions of the Coyote platform employ technologies such as electromagnetic pulses to disable drone swarms without triggering explosions.

Naval forces also launched the upgraded Tomahawk Block V cruise missile in combat for the first time. Fired from Navy vessels, the missiles tracked and struck Iranian naval assets at sea, while the upgraded model features a modified coating designed to reduce radar detection and improve stealth during flight.