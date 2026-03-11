USD/IQD exchange rates climb in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar rose against the Iraqi dinar on Wednesday, closing at 154,350 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad’s Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges at 154,350 dinars per 100 dollars, up from 153,850 dinars recorded earlier in the day.

In the capital Baghdad, exchange shops sold the dollar at 154,750 dinars per 100 dollars and bought it at 153,750 dinars. In Erbil, selling prices reached 154,200 dinars per 100 dollars, while buying prices stood at 154,100 dinars.