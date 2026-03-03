Qatar thwarts Iranian strike on Hamad International Airport

Shafaq News- Doha

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that Iranian attempts to target Hamad International Airport were intercepted, asserting that Tehran’s justifications for the attacks “lack foundation.”

At a press conference, spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari stated that the attempted strikes extended beyond military facilities and covered the country’s territory, adding that Doha received “no prior notification” of the missile launches.

#عاجل | المتحدث باسم الخارجية القطرية: الاستهداف ليس فقط للمنشآت العسكرية بل يشمل جميع أراضي الدولة pic.twitter.com/r7rcn2c28O — قناة الجزيرة (@AJArabic) March 3, 2026

“Such attacks will not pass without a response,” Al-Ansari cautioned, confirming that two Iranian fighter jets were warned before being downed and that search efforts are ongoing for their crews. Qatar remains fully prepared, with sufficient interceptor missile reserves to address continued threats.

Al-Ansari also indicated that more than 8,000 transit passengers at the airport, along with individuals aboard cruise ships, were secured.