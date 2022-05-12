Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Qatar emir visits Iran as nuclear talks falter

Category: World

Date: 2022-05-12T12:35:26+0000
Qatar emir visits Iran as nuclear talks falter

Shafaq News / Qatar's ruler met Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran Thursday, state television reported, as talks falter on bringing Washington back into a 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and major powers.

The one-day visit by the emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, came as the European Union's coordinator for the nuclear talks, Enrique Mora, held a second day of meetings in Tehran with Iran's chief negotiator Ali Bagheri.

Qatar, a close US ally, has added the Iran nuclear dispute to the list of diplomatic hotspots where it has sought to play a behind-the-scenes mediating role, and the emir has called for more dialogue to settle the standoff.

Washington unilaterally abandoned the nuclear deal under then-president Donald Trump in 2018 and reimposed sweeping economic sanctions, prompting Iran to begin rolling back its own commitments.

President Joe Biden has said he wants the United States to return to the agreement but on-off talks on the mechanics have been stalled since March.

Unlike some of its Gulf Arab neighbours, Qatar has maintained close relations with Iran and the two countries share the world's largest natural gas.

Iran's state news agency IRNA said "unfreezing Iran's assets, cooperation in holding the 2022 World Cup, pursuing prisoner exchanges and cooperation in the field of energy" were also on the agenda of the emir's visit.

Iran has expressed interest in hosting spectators for the World Cup finals in Qatar in November on its nearby resort island of Kish.

It is waiving visa fees for visitors in the hope of attracting fans to the island.

(AFP)

related

Iran welcomes Qatar’ efforts to revive the nuclear deal

Date: 2021-02-15 10:06:49
Iran welcomes Qatar’ efforts to revive the nuclear deal

IRCG dismisses a high-ranking Commander for “violating the law”

Date: 2021-04-03 07:28:50
IRCG dismisses a high-ranking Commander for “violating the law”

Qatar Inks Deal for Minority Stake in Turkish Stock Exchange

Date: 2020-11-27 08:48:42
Qatar Inks Deal for Minority Stake in Turkish Stock Exchange

Iran attacked the Israeli ship; officials

Date: 2021-03-01 07:00:52
Iran attacked the Israeli ship; officials

Iran will defend its people and security

Date: 2020-12-31 16:09:17
Iran will defend its people and security

Iranian citizens now allowed to return to their country through the Mehran border crossing

Date: 2021-09-20 06:24:24
Iranian citizens now allowed to return to their country through the Mehran border crossing

Washington accuses Tehran of attempting to evade blame for Nuclear Talks impasse

Date: 2021-07-18 06:23:28
Washington accuses Tehran of attempting to evade blame for Nuclear Talks impasse

Why is no one talking about Iran digging a new unbombable nuke facility?

Date: 2022-02-17 07:40:05
Why is no one talking about Iran digging a new unbombable nuke facility?