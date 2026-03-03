Calm prevails inside Baghdad’s Green Zone amid ongoing protests

2026-03-03T12:49:39+00:00

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Calm returned on Tuesday to Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, including the vicinity of the US Embassy, with streets largely empty and movement limited to a small number of vehicles carrying authorized personnel.

The relative quiet inside the area comes as daily protests condemning the “US-Israeli” attacks on Iran continue near the Suspension Bridge, under heavy security deployment and tightened measures at the main entrances to the Green Zone.

