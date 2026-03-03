Regional tensions trap Iraqi travellers abroad

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Travel plans for treatment, study, and tourism have turned into uncertainty and frustration for Iraqis caught abroad, as rising regional tensions close borders and ground flights.

Earlier today, the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority extended the suspension of flights by 48 hours, leaving hundreds of Iraqis stranded in countries including Lebanon, Egypt, and Iran.

Among them is Umm Ali, a woman from Karbala stranded in Lebanon. “I came for treatment, expecting a quick return. I never imagined I would get stuck here. My money is running out, and the situation is frightening,” Umm Ali told Shafaq News, describing the growing strain of illness, rising costs, and limited resources. She urged urgent government support for those unable to wait.

In Cairo, the Iraqi embassy instructed citizens to contact the consulate and set up an emergency hotline (01055683909) to coordinate safe return amid closed airspace.

In Iran, Iraqi student Amir Raad reported mounting challenges at border crossings. “Since Saturday, crowds have grown as students and visitors try to get home. Inspections are smooth, but we are completely cut off digitally,” Raad informed Shafaq News, noting that internet access and international communications have stopped, and mobile providers are not issuing new SIM cards because their systems are down.

Prices for food and hotels have also surged after a jump in the dollar against the toman, and tourist and religious sites are largely empty.

Diplomatic sources confirmed to our agency that roughly 150 Iraqis, including students and tourists, remain stranded in Lebanon. “We contacted Jordanian authorities to secure land passage, but no confirmation has been received on the safety of the route,” a source revealed on condition of anonymity.

Intensive contacts are underway with Syria, Turkiye, and Jordan to identify secure overland paths. While the Iraqi embassy in Syria received positive responses, authorities are not allowing transit through Syrian territory without full government security guarantees. The Iraqi Foreign Ministry had not provided updates to Shafaq News at the time of publication.

Meanwhile, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), coordinating with Ankara, introduced a temporary “transit window.” Iraqi passport holders can now obtain five-day transit visas to reach Turkish airports via Turkish Airlines, AJet, or Pegasus Airlines, and then return overland through the Ibrahim al-Khalil border crossing.

Travelers must register through a hotline (+9647508035680) and confirm no security restrictions. Special teams are deployed at land borders to receive returnees until air travel resumes.