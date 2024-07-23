Iraq’s CBI designates private firms for dollar sales

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) has appointed dozens of private companies to sell US dollars to travelers, but citizens are urging the establishment of additional outlets at all Iraqi airports.

According to Shafaq News correspondent, the Central Bank has authorized over 100 private firms with Class A and B licenses to facilitate dollar sales to travelers. This move complements the existing services provided by Rafidain and Rasheed banks, as well as other financial institutions.

Travelers have expressed concerns about the electronic booking system currently required by Rafidain Bank. They have called for the removal of this requirement, pointing out that exchange companies and Rasheed Bank offer direct dollar transactions at Baghdad Airport without the need for prior booking.

Additionally, there have been appeals to the Finance Committee and Parliament members to press the Central Bank to allow government banks, including Rafidain and Rasheed Banks, to open dollar sales points at airports in Najaf, Kirkuk, and Basra, similar to the setup at Baghdad Airport. Travelers have also requested that dollar sales be made available at border crossings.