CBI auctions +$1 bn in forex during the past week

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) reported total sales of the US dollar, surpassing $1 billion during the past week.

According to an official statement by the bank, CBI sold a total of $1,384,031,047 over five days of auctions last week. The daily average was approximately $276,806,209, a decrease from the previous week’s total of $1,387,639,901.

The highest daily sales occurred on Tuesday, amounting to $287,374,767, while the lowest was on Monday, with sales of $265,630,629.

Additionally, external remittance sales for the past week totaled $1,325,931,047, marking a 96% increase compared to cash sales of $58,100,000.