Dollar-dinar exchange rate expected to hold steady in Iraq

Shafaq News/ The exchange rate of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar is expected to stabilize between 140,000 and 143,000 IQD per $100, according to Iraqi economic expert Mohammed al-Hassani.

Speaking to Shafaq News, al-Hassani said the relative stabilization in Iraq’s parallel market is driven by monetary policies implemented by the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) and ongoing domestic market contraction, which has increased dollar supply amid weakened demand.

“The current range is likely to hold for a while due to these combined factors,” he noted.

However, Al-Hassani pointed out that a return to the official exchange rate set by CBI remains unlikely in the near term, citing continued instability in Iraq’s market conditions.

The US dollar has seen a gradual decline in recent weeks. As of Monday, it traded at 142,500 IQD per $100 on local currency exchanges.