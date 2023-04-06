US Dollar Falls Against Iraqi Dinar as Baghdad and Erbil Stock Exchanges Close

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the US dollar exchange rates fell against the Iraqi dinar as the main stock exchanges in Baghdad and Erbil closed.

The central Al-Kifah stock exchanges in Baghdad closed at 149,500 Iraqi dinars for every 100 dollars, compared to the morning prices of 150,000 dinars.

Meanwhile, exchange shops in local markets in Baghdad reported a decrease in buying and selling prices, with the selling price reaching 150,500 Iraqi dinars and the purchase price at 149,500 dinars for every 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the selling price for the dollar also dropped to 149,100 dinars, and the purchase price was 148,100 dinars for every 100 dollars.