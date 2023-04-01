Iraqi Dinar Strengthens Against the US Dollar on Saturday

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Iraqi dinar strengthened against the US dollar, resulting in lower exchange rates.

The central Al-Kifah Stock Exchange in Baghdad closed at 149,800 Iraqi dinars per 100 dollars, down from the morning prices of 151,900 dinars per 100 dollars.

The exchange rates in exchange shops in the local markets in Baghdad also decreased, with the selling price dropping to 150,750 Iraqi dinars and the purchase price to 148,750 dinars per 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the dollar decreased, with the selling price at 151,600 dinars and the purchase price at 150,600 dinars per 100 dollars.