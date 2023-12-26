US Dollar sales surge in CBI auction on Tuesday

Shafaq News / Total sales of the US dollar at the Central Bank auction surged today, reaching 202 million dollars.

The Central Bank sold a total of 202,597,819 dollars in its auction for buying and selling the US dollar. This figure marked an increase from yesterday's sales, which stood at 199,905,896 dollars, Shafaq News Agency's correspondent reported.

The bank covered these transactions at an exchange rate of 1305 Iraqi dinars per dollar for documentary credits and international settlements for electronic cards. Additionally, it was at a rate of 1310 Iraqi dinars per dollar for external transfers and at the same rate for cash transactions.

Our correspondent added that the majority of the bank's dollar sales were allocated to bolstering balances abroad in the form of transfers and credits, reaching 180,117,819 dollars. This amount surged by 88% compared to cash sales, which amounted to 22,480,000 dollars.