US dollar maintains multi-month heights

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-04-01T09:37:42+0000

Shafaq News/ The dollar held near a multi-month high against other major currencies on Thursday as investors bet fiscal stimulus and aggressive vaccinations will help the United States grow faster than other economies. The dollar’s index against a basket of six major currencies hit a five-month high of 93.439 on Wednesday and last stood at 93.209. The gains came as the euro, by far the biggest component in the index, suffers from concerns the euro zone’s economic recovery is being hampered by a third wave of COVID-19 infections.

