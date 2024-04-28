President Barzani meets Al-Hakim in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan President Nechirvan Barzani met on Sunday in Baghdad with the head of the Wisdom (Al-Hikma) Movement, Ammar al-Hakim.

President Barzani arrived in Baghdad on Saturday. He met with the Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

Later, Barzani and Al-Sudani participated in a meeting for the State Administration Coalition (SAC).

During his visit, President Nechirvan Barzani also engaged in discussions with the head of the Taqaddum Alliance, Mohammed Al-Halboosi, addressing recent political developments in Iraq, efforts to appoint and elect the Speaker of Parliament, and ongoing relations between Erbil and Baghdad.

The Kurdistan Regional Government spokesperson, Dindar Zebari, previously indicated that President Nechirvan Barzani's visit to Baghdad was part of routine engagements within the State Administration Coalition.

Earlier this month, President Nechirvan Barzani's visit to Baghdad included meetings with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid, Federal Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, and participation in discussions within the State Administration Coalition and the Coordination Framework.