USD devaluates in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar declined on Sunday morning in Baghdad and Erbil.

Our correspondent reported that Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges in Baghdad recorded 145,700 IQD per $100.

The selling prices in Baghdad’s exchange shops reached 146,750 IQD, while the buying price was 144,750 IQD for every $100.

In Erbil, the selling price was 145,700 IQD and the buying price stood at 145,600 IQD per $100.