USD/IQD Rate Edges Higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) rose in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges traded the USD at a rate of 154,000 IQD to 100, 200 IQD above Saturday.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 155,000 and 153,000 IQD to 100, respectively.

In the capital city of the Kurdistan region, the USD selling and buying rates stood at 154,200 and 153,100 IQD to 100, respectively.