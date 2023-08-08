USD continues to surge against the dinar in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / Baghdad and Erbil witnessed a notable surge in the US dollar exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar on Tuesday, reaching above 153,000 dinars.

According to Shafaq News Agency's correspondent, al-Kifah and al-Harthiya central stock exchanges in Baghdad reported on 13:00 local time an exchange rate of 152,200 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars, marking a significant increase compared to rates recorded in the morning of 152,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

Meanwhile, local currency exchange offices in Baghdad also experienced an upward trend. The selling price of the US dollar reached 153,000 dinars, whereas the buying prices reached 151,000 dinars per 100 US dollars.

In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan region, the stock exchange also observed a similar increase. The selling price reached 152,600 dinars, while the buying price reached 152,550 dinars per 100 US dollars.