Empowering Feyli Kurds: Scholarships and electoral engagement

Shafaq News / The acting Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament Mohsen Al-Mandalawi announced, on Friday, the allocation of 50 scholarships for Feyli students, considering participation in elections as "the optimal path" to secure the rights of the component.

This announcement came during his sponsorship of the "Capacities and Competencies of Feyli Kurds" conference, which was attended by a distinguished elite.

Al-Mandalawi praised the role of the Prime Minister in supporting the Feyli component and allocating the necessary funds in the budget to improve the situation in the Mandali district.

Furthermore, he announced the formation of a special office to secure the rights of Feylis and the establishment of a committee for Feyli Kurdish elites and competencies responsible for implementing three main provisions.

Al-Mandalawi also declared the allocation of "50 scholarships for Feyli students," urging the government to provide land to establish a museum documenting the crimes committed against them by the former regime.

He pointed out that "the manifestations of democracy are insufficient for the success of building solid foundations for our state, and influential and conscious elites must be involved in state-building."

Al-Mandlawi called for "reviewing the work of government committees concerned with Feylis within specified timeframes to remove the negative effects resulting from the decisions of the former regime against them."

He also called for "documenting the crimes committed against the Feyli Kurds and presenting them to the local and international public opinion," directing the establishment of a specialized Feyli studies center and developing a plan to open a Feyli leadership training center.

Al-Mandlawi pledged "direct follow-up on all the rights of Feyli Kurds and recommended developing a vision for the service development of their areas."