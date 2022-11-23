Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

USD closes slightly higher in Baghdad

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-11-23T15:59:27+0000
USD closes slightly higher in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed at a higher rate in the markets of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, today, Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD closed at a rate of 149000 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges.

The buying and selling rates of the USD in Baghdad's local markets stood at 149500 and 148500 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates closed at 149100 and 149000 IQD to

related

USD closes lower in Baghdad's markets

Date: 2022-02-22 14:54:43
USD closes lower in Baghdad's markets