US oil imports from Iraq edged higher last week

Shafaq News/ US oil imports from Iraq surged last week, according to data released by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) this weekend.

The EIA's weekly petroleum status report showed that US crude oil imports from nine major suppliers averaged 5.997 million barrels per day (bpd) last week, up by 432 thousand barrels bpd from 5.565 million bpd the week before.

Iraq's oil exports to the United States averaged 326,000 bpd last week, up 19,000 bpd from the previous week's total of 307,000 bpd.

The EIA said that Canada remains the United States' top oil supplier, with an average of 3.659 million bpd. Mexico was the second-largest supplier, with an average of 805,000 bpd, followed by Saudi Arabia, with an average of 355,000 bpd.

The United States imported an average of 217,000 bpd from Brazil, 129,000 bpd from Ecuador, 183,000 bpd from Columbia, and 1,000 bpd from Lybia.