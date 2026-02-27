Ammar Al-Hakim warns against foreign interference amid government formation talks

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Ammar Al-Hakim, head of the National Wisdom Movement (Al-Hikma), stressed the need to shield Iraq’s political decisions from foreign interference during a meeting Friday with caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani.

According to a statement from Al-Hakim’s office, the meeting with Al-Sudani focused on political developments and the need to finalize the remaining constitutional posts and move toward government formation. Al-Hakim called for political concessions “in the public interest,” underscoring the independence of Iraq’s decision-making and the importance of maintaining unity within the Shiite Coordination Framework.

He also urged regional actors to prioritize dialogue over escalation, calling for additional diplomatic efforts to narrow differences.

Earlier today, Al-Maliki, leader of the State of Law Coalition, discussed Iraq’s political landscape and upcoming constitutional steps with Barrack. A statement from Al-Maliki’s office said he emphasized support for the democratic process, respect for Iraqi sovereignty, and continued coordination on shared interests. Barrack highlighted Iraq’s role in regional stability and counterterrorism efforts.

The meetings come as political blocs elected in late 2025 work to resolve the stalled nominations for president and prime minister. The United States has set a deadline for the ruling Shiite Coordination Framework to reconsider Al-Maliki’s nomination for premier, with divisions deepening inside the alliance over his candidacy.

Read more: Iraq’s next Prime Minister held hostage by US-Iran standoff