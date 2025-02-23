Iraqi PM discusses lifting ban on 'Green Bird' with IATA

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani discussed with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) efforts to lift the European aviation ban imposed on Iraq's national airlines.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s media office, Al-Sudani received a delegation from IATA led by the Regional Vice President, Kamil Al-Awadhi, and reviewed the progress made in implementing the action plan prepared by the committee responsible for meeting the requirements to lift the ban.

Discussions also covered Iraq’s initiatives to enhance the operations of Iraqi Airways, including Implementing automation across all operational sectors, enhancing the airline’s operational capabilities, advancing staff expertise, and elevating the quality of services provided to passengers and cargo transport.

Iraqi Airways has faced a significant challenge for nearly a decade, with the EU maintaining its ban on the airline’s flights due to non-compliance with international aviation safety standards established by IATA.

Prime Minister Al-Sudani reiterated the government’s commitment to prioritizing this issue, ensuring continuous oversight of the committee tasked with lifting the ban and Providing all necessary facilitation to meet the requirements.

The European aviation ban on Iraqi Airways dates back to 1991, following the invasion of Kuwait by the former Iraqi regime and the subsequent international sanctions on Iraq. It was briefly lifted in 2009 before being reinstated in 2015 due to continued safety violations.

For his part, Al-Awadhi highlighted the significance of resolving this matter, noting that Iraq has achieved 56% progress in implementing the corrective action plan, indicating that the project is advancing as scheduled.

On October 31, 2024, Iraqi Airways announced the modernization of its fleet with 13 new aircraft, including five Airbus planes, six Boeing 737s, and two Dreamliners. The airline plans to acquire additional aircraft, bringing the total to 31 by 2027.