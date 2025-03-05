BP's Kirkuk oil project: final push underway

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, a delegation from British oil company BP had arrived at the North Oil company headquarters, to discuss the final steps for the rehabilitation of four of the company's largest oil fields, according to a source from the latter.

The visit aims to "prepare for the signing of the contract between the two parties as soon as possible,” the source explained.

Moreover, the discussions focused on the technical and operational aspects of the contract, as well as the necessary steps to ensure the work proceeds efficiently according to the scheduled timeline.

According to the source, "North Oil Company has reached agreements on the fields and provided BP with a comprehensive overview of production levels."

The visit is part of efforts to strengthen bilateral relations between the two companies, “with both parties keen on achieving maximum coordination to ensure the success of the project and mutual benefits,” the source added.

On August 1, 2024, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani oversaw the signing of a comprehensive oil memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Oil and BP to develop the Kirkuk fields.

The memorandum includes the rehabilitation and development of four oil fields in Kirkuk: the Kirkuk fields with their two domes (Baba and Avana), Bai Hassan, Jambur, and Khabaz, with the possibility of including additional fields.

The agreement also aims to optimize energy investment to increase and enhance oil and gas production, including solar energy, according to the government.