BP names Kirkuk one of four global “dream fields”

Shafaq News – Baghdad

British energy company BP on Tuesday ranked Iraq’s Kirkuk oil field among its “dream fields,” citing its vast reserves.

In a statement, the company estimated Kirkuk’s recoverable resources at up to 20 billion barrels of oil equivalent, describing the field as one of the most promising in its global portfolio.

BP’s list also includes Azerbaijan’s ACG complex in the Caspian Sea, the Mad Dog field in the Gulf of Mexico, and India’s offshore Mumbai reserves.

In March 2025, Iraq’s Oil Ministry signed a contract with BP to develop four Kirkuk fields: Kirkuk, Bai Hassan, Jambur, and Khabbaz, as part of Baghdad’s drive to revive production in northern Iraq.