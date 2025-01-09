Al-Hakim: Arab-Kurdish partnership is key to building a new Iraq

Shafaq News/ Iraq's National Wisdom Movement (Al-Hikma) leader Ammar al-Hakim, underscored the importance of strengthening the partnership between Arabs and Kurds as a cornerstone for Iraq's unity and national progress.

In a press conference during his visit to Al-Sulaymaniyah, Al-Hakim highlighted the enduring historical and cultural ties between Arabs and Kurds, describing his visit as part of “decades-long efforts to build bridges with the people of Kurdistan.”

Al-Hakim called for sustained efforts to build a unified and inclusive Iraq, “maintaining this partnership is essential for securing a brighter future for all Iraqis.”

He also reiterated the need for cooperation among Iraq’s diverse communities, stating that “achieving national progress requires solidarity and a commitment to uplifting marginalized groups.”