Trump: Iran cannot have nuclear weapons, force remains option

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump said Friday he does not want to use military force against Iran, but warned that action could become necessary if diplomacy fails.

“I’m not satisfied with Iran’s behavior. They cannot have nuclear weapons,” Trump told reporters, adding that further talks are scheduled for next Friday.

Earlier today, the United States authorized the departure of some embassy staff and family members from Israel amid heightened security tensions. The US Embassy in Beirut also confirmed that several personnel had been ordered to leave due to regional developments.