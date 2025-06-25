Iraq: No radiation risk after Israeli strikes on Iran

Shafaq News/ Iraq has detected no radioactive contamination following airstrikes on nuclear facilities in Iran, the country’s nuclear regulator reported on Wednesday.

The National Commission for Nuclear, Radiological, Chemical, and Biological Control, which oversees Iraq’s radiological safety framework, confirmed that its early warning systems and emergency response teams were activated immediately and maintained continuous oversight.

Commision head Fadel Hawi Mezban stated that radiation levels across Iraqi territory remained within normal limits and matched technical projections.

Given Iraq’s proximity to Iranian nuclear sites and prevailing wind patterns, Mezban noted that precautionary surveillance remained essential, with detection systems and contingency protocols still active.

He emphasized Iraq’s readiness to manage cross-border radiological risks and highlighted its role within the international nuclear safety framework.

The announcement follows recent US strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities at Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz during its conflict with Israel. President Donald Trump described the operation as “very successful” and declared, “NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE.” A ceasefire was reached shortly after the strikes.