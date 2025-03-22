Trump envoy: US seeks talks, not war with Iran

Shafaq News/ US President Donald Trump is seeking to avoid military conflict with Iran by reopening diplomatic channels and restoring trust, his Middle East envoy revealed on Friday.

In an interview posted on X with commentator Tucker Carlson, envoy Steve Witkoff pointed out that Trump’s recent letter to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei aimed to encourage dialogue rather than deliver an ultimatum, stating, “It roughly said: ‘I’m a president of peace… There’s no reason for us to do this militarily. We should talk.’”

Witkoff argued that while the US holds a military advantage, Trump favors diplomacy. “It would be more natural for the Iranians to push for a diplomatic solution. Instead, it’s him doing that,” he noted.

Thank you @TuckerCarlson for having me today. Serving under @realDonaldTrump has been a true privilege. He is the most effective President ever and under his administration and leadership, we will deliver peace to the world by settling our most devastating geopolitical conflicts… https://t.co/s1TAtX13bI — Steve Witkoff (@SteveWitkoff) March 21, 2025

He also revealed that indirect exchanges with Iranian intermediaries are continuing through “back channels, through multiple countries and multiple conduits.”

Trump, he added, remains open to an agreement that would reintegrate Iran into the global community. “He wants to build trust,” Witkoff said.

The letter, first mentioned by Trump on March 7, comes amid heightened tensions following Israeli airstrikes in Gaza and threats to Red Sea shipping by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi group.

In response, Khamenei dismissed the initiative on Friday, warning in a televised address, “The Americans should know threats will get them nowhere when confronting Iran.”