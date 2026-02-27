US to act hard if Iraqi factions target its interests

Shafaq News- Washington

Washington treats threats from some Iraqi armed factions seriously, pledging to respond firmly to any threat against US interests or the Kurdistan Region, a US politician said on Friday.

Malik Francis, a member of the US Republican Party, told Shafaq News that previous incidents have shown some of these factions are capable of carrying out rocket or drone attacks, noting that US authorities respond to such actions by increasing protective measures, strengthening coordination with the Iraqi government, and reserving the right to respond if necessary. At the same time, he added, the US administration recognizes that some of the warnings are part of political messaging linked to regional tensions.

Regarding the impact of US-Iran tensions on Iraq, Francis stated that “continued escalation carries serious risks” as any targeting of foreign interests, particularly in the Kurdistan Region, which he described as a more stable and investment-attractive environment, could undermine investor confidence, directly affecting Iraq’s economy and financial stability.

“Continued attacks place the Iraqi government in a difficult position between its sovereign obligations to protect foreign missions and internal pressures from certain armed groups, and if Baghdad fails to enforce the state’s monopoly over weapons, it could weaken state authority and further destabilize the political environment.”

In a statement, Kataib Hezbollah said that the United States would face “massive losses” if it launched a military strike against Iran and called on its fighters to prepare for what it described as a “long war of attrition.” The group also cautioned the Kurdistan Regional Government against what it termed “collaboration with hostile foreign powers.” Additionally, the Iraqi Resistance Coordination Committee, an umbrella grouping of several armed factions, threatened to target US interests and bases in Iraq and nearby countries.