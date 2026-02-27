Turkiye halts Tehran flights as global evacuations accelerate

Shafaq News- Ankara/ Rome

Turkiye suspended flights between Istanbul and Tehran on Friday as governments accelerated contingency measures amid mounting fears of military escalation involving Iran, the United States, and Israel.

Turkiye’s civil aviation authority said the decision followed intensifying regional tensions, adding to a wave of precautionary moves by Western and Asian governments.

Italy urged its citizens to leave Iran immediately, avoid travel to Iraq, postpone trips to Lebanon, and exercise maximum caution in Israel. France advised against travel to Israel and called on nationals in Israel, Jerusalem, and the West Bank to remain vigilant. Poland instructed its citizens to depart Iran, Israel, and Lebanon at once, warning that airspace closures could make commercial departures “impossible or extremely difficult.”

The United States authorized the departure of some embassy staff and family members from Israel and ordered select personnel to leave its embassy in Beirut, citing the deteriorating security environment. Washington warned that additional movement restrictions within Israel, including parts of Jerusalem and the West Bank, could be imposed without notice.

Britain temporarily withdrew diplomatic staff from Iran and relocated some personnel and families within Israel as a precaution. China advised its nationals in Israel to strengthen security measures and prepare for emergencies. Kazakhstan also called on its citizens to leave Iran immediately.