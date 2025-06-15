Iraq, Turkiye urge Iran-Israel de-escalation

Shafaq News/ Iraq and Turkiye warned that continued hostilities risk triggering a war in the Middle East, Iraq’s National Security Advisor’s office stated on Sunday.

During talks in Baghdad, Iraqi National Security Advisor Qassem al-Araji and Turkish Ambassador Anil Bora Inan reviewed the rapidly evolving crisis, including Israeli missile strikes on Iranian territory and Tehran’s retaliatory drone and ballistic attacks.

Both sides underscored that dialogue remains the only path to avoid regional destabilization. “The objective of the aggression is to derail nuclear negotiations,” the statement noted, adding that both governments are working to contain the conflict.

Scheduled negotiations were canceled after Iran withdrew from the talks in response to Israel’s recent attacks.

Tensions spiked on June 13 when Israel launched a surprise offensive targeting Iranian nuclear and military sites. Tehran responded with two consecutive nights of missile and drone barrages, striking urban and military targets in Israel.

The escalation has killed dozens and caused extensive infrastructure damage on both sides, raising international alarm over the risk of wider regional confrontation.