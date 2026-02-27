Western governments issue travel warnings amid Israel-Iran tensions

Shafaq News- Paris/ Tehran

France’s Foreign Ministry on Friday advised its citizens to avoid traveling to Israel, Jerusalem, and the West Bank, while urging those already present in these areas to exercise caution.

Additionally, the British government announced the temporary withdrawal of its staff from Iran due to the security situation.

Earlier today, the United States allowed some staff and their family members at its embassy in Israel to depart due to heightened security concerns. In a post on X, the US embassy in Beirut also ordered the departure of certain government personnel following security developments.

China’s embassy in Tel Aviv also urged Chinese nationals in Israel to enhance security precautions and prepare for emergencies in light of regional tensions.