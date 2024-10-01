UK PM affirms support for Israel amid Iranian missile attacks

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer affirmed his country's support for Israel in light of the recent Iranian missile attacks.

During a press conference, Starmer stated, "We stand with Israel and recognize its right to defend itself, and we will respond at the appropriate time." He emphasized the importance of supporting Israel amid escalating tensions in the region.

Starmer also urged British citizens to leave Lebanon immediately, expressing his concerns about the volatile situation. He stressed the need for de-escalation and highlighted that diplomacy is the only viable path forward.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced earlier that it had struck significant military targets in Israel with dozens of missiles in retaliation for the assassinations of key figures, including Hamas' political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, and the commander of the Quds Force in Syria and Lebanon Abbas Nilforushan.