UK, Greece hail Baghdad’s stabilizing role amid regional crisis

Shafaq News/ Iraq received strong international praise on Tuesday for its balanced diplomatic posture and commitment to de-escalation during the recent Iran–Israel conflict, with both the United Kingdom and Greece commending Baghdad’s role in promoting regional stability and protecting diplomatic missions.

During a meeting in Baghdad, UK Chargé d’Affaires Robin Milton expressed his gratitude to Iraq’s National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji for the government’s efforts in securing foreign embassies and maintaining calm amid heightened regional tensions.

Milton lauded “Iraq’s effective role in ensuring the safety of diplomatic missions and contributing to de-escalation through its measured foreign policy,” according to a statement from al-Araji’s office.

Al-Araji reaffirmed Iraq’s commitment to safeguarding all diplomatic facilities in the country, emphasizing Baghdad’s ongoing efforts to cooperate with regional and international partners to prevent further escalation. “Iraq continues to work for the security of the region through reason, wisdom, and diplomacy,” he said.

خلال اللقاء الذي جمعنا بالقائم بأعمال السفارة البريطانية @UKinIraq في بغداد، السيد روبن ميلتون، أكدنا التزام العراق بتعهداته في حماية البعثات الدبلوماسية العاملة على أراضيه، وأوضحنا أن الحكومة العراقية تواصل جهودها بالتعاون مع الدول الشقيقة والصديقة لتجنب المخاطر المحتملة الناجمة… pic.twitter.com/dsCmmWuHDB — قاسم الاعرجي (@qassimalaraji) June 24, 2025

Separately, Greek Foreign Minister Georgios Gerapetritis held a phone call with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein ahead of the NATO Summit in The Hague, seeking Iraq’s perspective on unfolding developments in the Middle East.

Gerapetritis praised Iraq’s “balanced diplomacy and influential regional role” in navigating complex crises and underscored the importance of preventing extremist groups from exploiting current unrest.

Hussein welcomed the outreach, highlighting Iraq’s proactive diplomatic engagement as key to regional peace. He warned of declining adherence to international law and cautioned that conflicts such as the Gaza war could trigger broader instability across Lebanon and even Iran.

He reaffirmed Iraq’s support for the US-led ceasefire initiative and expressed hope for serious adherence from all parties.

On bilateral ties, both ministers described Iraqi-Greek relations as “very strong,” agreeing to enhance cooperation. Gerapetritis announced plans to visit Baghdad soon with a delegation of Greek business leaders, a move warmly welcomed by Hussein.