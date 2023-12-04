Israel expands travel warnings to 80 countries amid war on Gaza

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Israel's National Security Council (NSC) raised travel warnings for approximately 80 countries amid its ongoing military operations in the Gaza Strip, citing "intensifying threats" from Iran and the Hamas group.

Under the updated security guidance, Arab countries and the North Caucasus region are labeled as high-risk areas. Western European nations, including the UK, France, Germany, Russia, Brazil, Argentina, and Australia, have received a level 2 warning, advising increased vigilance and additional precautions.

A level 3 warning, which recommends avoiding non-essential travel, applies to countries such as South Africa, Eritrea, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

The NSC reiterates its call for Israelis to conceal any manifestations of their Jewish or Israeli identity while abroad.

Israel resumed its military offensive in the Gaza Strip on Friday following a week-long humanitarian pause with Hamas. The ongoing conflict has resulted in a significant toll on both sides, with over 15,899 Palestinians killed and more than 42,000 injured since October 7.