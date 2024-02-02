UK considers recognition of Palestinian State without Israel's consent

Shafaq News / In an effort to calm regional tensions, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron visited Lebanon yesterday. During the visit, he remarked that his country could formally recognize a Palestinian state after a ceasefire is implemented in Gaza, without waiting for the outcome of years of talks between Israel and the Palestinians on a two-state solution.

He mentioned that recognition could not happen as long as Hamas is present in Gaza, but it could occur while Israel continues negotiations with Palestinian leaders.

He added that the UK's recognition of an independent Palestinian state, including at the United Nations, "cannot come at the beginning of the process, but it does not necessarily have to be at the end of it."

The UK, along with the US and other Western countries, has supported the idea of an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel as a solution to the conflict, given that Palestinian independence is achieved within a negotiated settlement.

On the other hand, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has publicly rejected the establishment of an independent Palestinian state after the war, boasting in recent weeks that he played a key role in preventing its establishment.

Furthermore, recognition of the Palestinian state by some of Israel's allies without Tel Aviv's consent could isolate Israel and pressure it to return to the negotiating table.