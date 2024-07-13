Declassified report reveals US using British bases in Cyprus for Gaza strikes

Shafaq News/ A declassified report released, on Saturday, has unveiled that American aircraft have been utilizing British bases in Cyprus to conduct airstrikes on Gaza.

According to the "Cyprus Mail", the report indicated that since the onset of the Gaza bombardment, the US Air Force has deployed C-295 and CN-235 aircraft from the British Akrotiri base in Cyprus to Tel Aviv, Israel.

The report showed that since October 7, 18 flights of these aircraft types have been recorded from the Royal Air Force base in Akrotiri to Tel Aviv. This revelation follows a series of reports highlighting the British government's use of its bases to support Israeli bombardments on Gaza.

Despite these findings, the UK government has consistently refused to provide information on US operations at Akrotiri, including the transfer of weapons to Israel.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence confirmed to the Cyprus Mail that US military aircraft land near the sovereign base with permission, but did not comment on the purpose of these flights. The spokesperson added that it is common practice for the ministry to regularly grant limited access to UK airbases to several allies and partners. However, due to operational security and policy, the Ministry of Defence does not provide comments or information regarding the movement of military aircraft or operations of foreign nations.

In response to the situation in Israel and Gaza, a British military spokesperson stated that they are working with international partners to de-escalate the conflict, promote stability, and support humanitarian efforts in the region. Any use of British bases is consistent with these objectives.

The spokesperson for the sovereign military bases told the Cyprus Mail that any activities occurring at British bases are always brought to the attention of the Cypriot government.

The Cypriot government stated that it cannot comment on the operations conducted by a third country following reports that US planes are using British bases on the island to transport weapons and ammunition to Israel during the Gaza conflict. Government spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis emphasized that the status of the British bases is very specific and their use by the British must adhere to this framework.

Letymbiotis stressed that the security of Cyprus and the island's inhabitants, as well as relations with regional countries, are the government's top priorities in related communications. He confirmed that the Republic of Cyprus does not participate in any military operations.

According to "Haaretz", by October 2023, over 40 American transport aircraft carrying equipment, weapons, and troops had arrived at the British Royal Air Force base in Akrotiri.

The report noted that the planes were loaded with supplies from strategic US and NATO depots in Europe, with about half of the flights carrying military aid.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah issued his first threats against Cyprus in a televised speech on June 19, warning that Hezbollah could consider Cyprus complicit in the war if it continues to allow Israel to use its airports and bases for military purposes.

On June 20, Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides condemned threats made by Nasrallah, calling them "unpleasant" and inconsistent with Cyprus' role in regional conflicts.

Nasrallah suggested Hezbollah might target Cyprus if Israel uses Cypriot airports to attack Lebanon.

Christodoulides emphasized that Cyprus is not involved in wartime conflicts and plays a recognized humanitarian role.

He confirmed ongoing diplomatic communication with Lebanese and Iranian governments and stated that Cyprus' actions are transparent.

Nasrallah's warning came after a history of military exercises between Cyprus and Israel, with the latest joint drill in May 2023.