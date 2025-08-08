US rejects Palestinian statehood recognition

Shafaq News – London

On Friday, US Vice President JD Vance reaffirmed Washington’s stance against recognizing a Palestinian state, citing uncertainty over what recognition would entail given the absence of an established government.

Speaking during a meeting with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Vance emphasized that US priorities remain focused on preventing further attacks on civilians and alleviating the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Acknowledging differing approaches, Vance noted that allies might pursue separate strategies. “We may differ with the UK on how to achieve objectives in the Middle East, but we will talk about that today,” he added, underscoring the UK’s sovereign right to decide on recognition.

Meanwhile, Lammy reiterated the UK’s call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages, highlighting the need for close coordination with the US on multiple fronts.

Earlier, 25 foreign ministers and a senior European Union official urged an immediate ceasefire, denouncing the escalating humanitarian emergency.

Pointing to over 800 Palestinian fatalities amid aid efforts, the group condemned Israel’s blockade as a violation of international law and called for unrestricted access for United Nations agencies and humanitarian organizations.

They also dismissed proposals to relocate civilians to so-called “humanitarian cities,” warning that such measures could undermine the prospects for a future Palestinian state—recognition of which has been signaled by countries including the UK, France, Canada, and Malta.