US, Israel skip UN Gaza conference

Shafaq News - Washington

The United States and Israel will boycott a United Nations conference on Monday aimed at reviving momentum for a two-state solution, arguing the meeting will derail efforts to end the war in Gaza.

Tommy Pigott, Deputy Spokesperson for the US State Department, dismissed the conference as “a gift to Hamas,” accusing the group of obstructing ceasefire efforts. Explaining Washington’s position, Pigott emphasized that the US “will not support actions that jeopardize the prospect for a long-term, peaceful resolution to the conflict.”

Israel also plans to skip the event. “We are not taking part in a conference which doesn't first urgently address the issue of condemning Hamas and returning all of the remaining hostages,” stated Jonathan Harounoff, international spokesperson at Israel’s UN mission.

Their stance follows the decision by both Washington and Tel Aviv to pull out of ongoing ceasefire talks with Hamas. US President Donald Trump accused the group of “deliberately obstructing” efforts to reach a ceasefire and secure the release of hostages in the Gaza Strip, claiming it has “no real intention of reaching an agreement.”

Co-hosted by France and Saudi Arabia, the meeting was originally set for June but postponed after Israel struck Iran. Ministers from several countries are now expected to gather at UN headquarters in New York to discuss parameters for a future Palestinian state, while also addressing Israeli security concerns.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said the conference would also serve as a platform to promote broader recognition of Palestinian statehood. “We will launch an appeal in New York so that other countries join us to initiate an even more ambitious and demanding dynamic that will culminate on September 21,” he told La Tribune Dimanche.

Last week, President Emmanuel Macron confirmed France intends to recognize a Palestinian state during the annual UN General Assembly in September — a move opposed by both Israel and the United States.

The conference takes place as Israel’s war in Gaza approaches its tenth month. Since the conflict began, 59,821 Palestinians have been killed and 144,851 wounded, according to Gaza health authorities