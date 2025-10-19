Hamas denies US allegations of “imminent attack” in Gaza

Shafaq News – Gaza

Hamas on Sunday dismissed US claims that it is preparing to attack Palestinian civilians in Gaza, calling them false and politically motivated.

The US State Department announced earlier that it had received “credible reports” suggesting Hamas was planning an imminent assault inside Gaza—an act it described as a “direct and serious breach” of the ceasefire reached earlier this month. Washington warned it would take steps to protect civilians if Hamas moved ahead.

In response, Hamas argued that “the facts on the ground show that the occupation authorities are the ones who formed, funded, and armed criminal gangs in the Gaza Strip.” The group added that Gaza’s police, with community support, “are fulfilling their duty to pursue these gangs and hold them accountable through legal means.”

Hamas urged the United States to “stop echoing the occupation’s narrative and focus on restraining Israel’s violations of the ceasefire.”

The agreement, signed last Monday in Cairo, requires both sides to halt hostilities, withdraw troops from populated areas, and reopen border crossings for humanitarian aid.

Under the agreement, Hamas released all 20 remaining hostages held since October 7, 2023, in exchange for Israel’s release of 1,718 detainees from Gaza and 250 Palestinian prisoners.

Read more: Gaza Ceasefire - Phase 1: What we know so far