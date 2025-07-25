US criticizes France’s decision to recognize Palestine

Shafaq News – Washington

The United States rejected French President Emmanuel Macron’s plan to recognize the State of Palestine, warning it would undercut peace efforts and embolden Hamas.

On X, Secretary of State Marco Rubio condemned the move as “reckless,” calling it “a slap in the face to the victims of October 7” and a gift to “Hamas propaganda.”

The United States strongly rejects @EmmanuelMacron’s plan to recognize a Palestinian state at the @UN general assembly. This reckless decision only serves Hamas propaganda and sets back peace. It is a slap in the face to the victims of October 7th. — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) July 25, 2025

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee ridiculed Macron’s announcement, sarcastically comparing it to the UK declaring France a British colony.

How clever! If Macron can just “declare” the existence of a state perhaps the UK can “declare” France a British colony! https://t.co/f33OkTmopO via @JNS_org — Ambassador Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) July 25, 2025

The criticism came in response to Macron’s announcement that France will formally recognize the State of Palestine during his address to the United Nations General Assembly in September. “In keeping with our historic commitment to a just and lasting peace in the Middle East, I have decided that France will recognize the State of Palestine,” the French president said in a statement.

The decision places France among a growing list of European countries, including Spain, Ireland, and Norway, that have moved to recognize Palestinian statehood in the absence of peace negotiations. Macron has framed the step as part of a broader push to revive a two-state solution and signal international support for Palestinian self-determination.

France had long advocated for a negotiated settlement to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict but had refrained from taking formal steps toward recognition.