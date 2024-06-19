Yemen: US and British airstrikes target Houthi complex

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, four US and British airstrikes targeted the government complex in the Al-Jabin district of Yemen, the Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV reported.

Al-Masirah Network's correspondent stated that the attack completely destroyed the Raymah radio station building.

On June 13, Al-Masirah's correspondent in Raymah province reported that five citizens were injured and two were killed following two US and British airstrikes on the radio station building within the government complex.

Also on Wednesday, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced it had destroyed eight Houthi drones in a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen. Additionally, it successfully destroyed one Houthi uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) over the Gulf of Aden.

These incidents come as the Houthi movement continues its operations against ships linked to Israel or heading to Israeli ports. The operations span the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea, the Indian Ocean, and the Mediterranean. The Houthis have also expanded their targets to include vessels associated with the US and the UK following airstrikes by both countries on Yemeni territory.